Wash. Approves Fix Network Apprenticeship Program

Nov. 17, 2022—Fix Network World has announced the approval of its Fix Network Apprenticeship Program in the state of Washington, according to a press release.

The program was approved last month at the quarterly meeting for the Washington State Apprenticeship and Training Council. This Registered Apprenticeship is covers training at Speedy Glass centers in Washington and Oregon. FNAP will be the first Automotive Glass Apprenticeship of its kind in the United States, with a goal of "offering an effective and efficient pathway to certification in auto glass repair and replacement services," according to the press release.

Apprentices will get 2,000 hours of paid on-the-job training with the help of a journeyperson. Topics that they will learn about include auto glass replacement, ADAS calibration, windshield repair process, safe glass installation practices, auto glass tools and technologies, troubleshooting and diagnostics and cost estimate preparation.

“The automotive glass industry in North America represents an incredible opportunity for individuals seeking a rewarding and long-lasting career,” said Steve Leal, president & CEO, Fix Network World. “As vehicles become more technologically complex, we will need trained and certified technicians who can provide quality repair services based on recognized safety standards. The Fix Network Apprenticeship Program aims to train technicians who can provide this elevated standard of care.”

In order to graduate from the program apprentices will need to pass the Certified Technician standardized test, specified by the Auto Glass Safety Council.