Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body

Nov. 17, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Washington.

According to a press release, DAA has two centers that serve the Spokane area.

“I am thrilled to welcome Bob McConkey and his team to Crash Champions,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions via the press release. “DAA offers the finest quality collision repair and restoration services available using the latest technologies, which speaks to why its customers have voted it the No. 1 regional repair center for nine straight years. Like Crash Champions, DAA does not make compromises when it comes to the caliber of its professionals, materials, or equipment. I am confident they will make a terrific addition to our footprint in the region.”

The two DAA centers have a combined space of nearly 30,000 square feet. Both locations are I-CAR Gold Class-certified. DAA is the only Spokane collision repair company that is manufacturer-certified by Honda, Acura and Subaru.

“At DAA, our journey to becoming a top-rated auto body repair facility has been made possible by ASE-trained and certified technicians and a culture that prioritizes service and community,” said Bob McConkey, owner of DAA Auto Body Centers via the press release. “These are the same elements that have served as the foundation for Crash Champions’ continued national expansion, which was a key factor behind our decision to join the team. Though leadership may change, the shop will remain a dynamic, customer-focused organization with strong roots in the local community.”