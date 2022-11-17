MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1122Digital EditionOnline Edition

What Shop Leadership Looks Like in 2022

Your Guide to Understanding Shop Liability

Snap Shop: Ye Old Station Auto Body

Opportunities in Community

Boggs: Change Your Perspective

A Family Perspective

What is the Value of OEM Certifications to the Customer?

Rains: Friends, This Is Sales

The Power of Procedure

What to Do When a Surprise Winter Storm Hits

Menefee: Aware of My Own Ignorance

Perks for Part-Timers

News

Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body

November 17, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS acquisition auto body Crash Champions service Washington
Crash Champions
Crash Champions

Nov. 17, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Washington.

According to a press release, DAA has two centers that serve the Spokane area. 

“I am thrilled to welcome Bob McConkey and his team to Crash Champions,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions via the press release. “DAA offers the finest quality collision repair and restoration services available using the latest technologies, which speaks to why its customers have voted it the No. 1 regional repair center for nine straight years. Like Crash Champions, DAA does not make compromises when it comes to the caliber of its professionals, materials, or equipment. I am confident they will make a terrific addition to our footprint in the region.”

The two DAA centers have a combined space of nearly 30,000 square feet. Both locations are I-CAR Gold Class-certified. DAA is the only Spokane collision repair company that is manufacturer-certified by Honda, Acura and Subaru.

“At DAA, our journey to becoming a top-rated auto body repair facility has been made possible by ASE-trained and certified technicians and a culture that prioritizes service and community,” said Bob McConkey, owner of DAA Auto Body Centers via the press release. “These are the same elements that have served as the foundation for Crash Champions’ continued national expansion, which was a key factor behind our decision to join the team. Though leadership may change, the shop will remain a dynamic, customer-focused organization with strong roots in the local community.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Wash. Approves Fix Network Apprenticeship Program

Chilton Auto Body Announces PartsTrader as Choice Platform

Related Articles

Crash Champions Acquires Mike's Auto Body

Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body

Crash Champions Acquires Oregon-Based Artistic Auto Body

You must login or register in order to post a comment.