Jerry's ABRA Auto Body Donates to Alzheimer's Association

November 16, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 16, 2022—Jerry's ABRA Auto Body of Mankato, Minnesota, has donated $4,800 to the Alzheimer's Association, according to a press release. 

Jerry's is a locally owned and operated collision repair facility. The donation is a result of the summer-long “Home Run for Alzheimer’s" initiative between the shop and the Mankato MoonDogs baseball team. This partnership takes place each year in an effort to raise funds to support community members impacted by Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Jerry's ABRA and MoonDogs present check to the Alzheimer's Association (1).jpgImage credit: Jerry's ABRA Auto Body

 

Jerry’s "commits a $100 donation for every home run hit in the MoonDogs home park," according to the press release. Jerry's adjusted that criteria for this year's donation and included the total home runs made during the season for an overall total of 48. 

“We are very proud to continue our partnership with the MoonDogs to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Geri Kottschade, owner of Jerry’s ABRA. “The Alzheimer’s Association is an incredible organization, and we are honored to support their mission to provide new treatments, preventions, and ultimately a cure for Alzheimer’s and other dementias.”

