Chilton Auto Body Announces PartsTrader as Choice Platform

Nov. 16, 2022—Chilton Auto Body has announced PartsTrader as their platform of choice for parts procurement, according to a press release.

Chilton Auto Body is the largest MSO in the CARSTAR brand, and boasts 18 locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles. PartsTrader LLC is based in Chicago and is a parts procurement marketplace that helps shops make decisions based upon part-type, price and availability.

“PartsTrader gives us an opportunity to cast a wider net when it comes to optimizing parts purchasing, while at the same time giving us the data we need to help us choose the strongest vendors to support our business, profitability and competitive pricing for our business partners,” said Brian Cronk, Chilton Auto Body’s vice president of strategic operations. “Once I experienced the full scope of the platform’s capabilities, along with the training, support and customization they provide, PartsTrader was an easy choice as our preferred parts procurement platform.”

Chilton Auto Body cited the PartsTrader ease of use, optimized parts choice and pricing, customization and more as the reasoning behind their choice.

“We are truly honored to be chosen as Chilton’s parts procurement platform of choice. Chilton is a proven leader and a fast-growing company with a strong history of serving the Bay Area’s collision repair needs,” said Dustin Whitehead, PartsTrader vice president of collision & supplier sales.