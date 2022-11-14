I-CAR Honors Industry Leaders

Nov. 14, 2022—At the 2022 SEMA Show, I-CAR recognized three individuals for their service to I-CAR and the inter-industry.

According to a press release, Jim Roach was presented with the I-CAR Chairman's Award, which he accepted virtually. The Chairman's Award is selected by the Executive Committee of the I-CAR Board of Directors. Roach is the former senior vice president of the American Honda Motor Company. He dedicated 35 years to the organization, and retired in 2014.

“Jim has not only been a collision repair champion for the inter-industry but has contributed sound insights that continue to guide I-CAR in advancing our vision: ensuring complete, safe, and quality repairs on behalf of the consumer,” said Kyle Thompson, immediate past chair of I-CAR’s BOD and assistant vice president, property and casualty, USAA. “Jim follows in the exceptional footsteps of other I-CAR Chairman’s Award winners who have brought deep passion, purpose, optimism and unique perspective that make our industry better and the driving public safer. It is my sincere pleasure to present him with this award.”

Thompson and Tim O’Day, president and CEO of Boyd Group Services, were both presented with I-CAR Founder's Awards. The Founder’s Award is presented to I-CAR’s immediate past BOD chair, but this recognition was paused during COVID. O'Day was board chair from 2018-2020. Thompson is the immediate past chair.

“The Founder’s Award represents a long legacy of unwavering commitment to upholding and advancing I-CAR’s vision and mission on behalf of our great inter-industry, and I can’t think of two more deserving individuals who personify this honor and commitment,” said Jim Guthrie, current I-CAR board chair and president, Car Crafters. “On behalf of I-CAR, we deeply appreciate both Tim’s and Kyle’s service to I-CAR and our industry.”