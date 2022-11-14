Vehicle Catches Fire at Massachusetts Shop

Nov. 14, 2022—A vehicle caught fire late last week in a shop in Massachusetts.

According to WWLP News 22, firefighters responded to a call last Thursday at Balise Collision Repair in West Springfield. A vehicle caught fire inside of the shop and quickly became a hazard. Firefighters were able to act fast and put the blaze out before it ignited any exposures around the shop, according to a tweet shared by the West Springfield Fire Department.

One person was sent to the hospital with reportedly minor injuries. Despite the stir caused by the incident, Balise Collision Repair has been able to efficiently reopen its doors to the public.