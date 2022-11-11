NABC Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors
Nov. 11, 2022—The National Auto Body Council recently solidified its Board of Directors during its 2022 NABC Annual Meeting.
According to a press release, newly elected members include:
- Justin Clark, Senior Director of Sales – US, LKQ;
- Kyle Medeiros, Business Solutions Manager, Entegral;
- Roy Schnepper, President, Butler's Collision
The NABC Executive Committee has added two new members and announces new leadership positions on the committee:
- Scott Sampley – Chairman
- Doug Schlueter – Vice-Chair of Industry Involvement
- Kristle Bollans – Vice-Chair of Community Involvement
- Jennifer Hubbard – Secretary
- Katie Pharr – Treasurer
- Darren Huggins – Director-at-Large
- Clint Marlow -- Immediate Past Chairman
The complete list of the NABC Board of Directors is as follows:
- Kristle Bollans, Director, Replacement Accounts, Hertz Corporation;
- Justin Clark, Senior Director of Sales – US, LKQ;
- Ben Clymer, Jr., CEO, Ben Clymer's The Body Shop;
- Kevin Creegan, Eastern Regional Manager, Devilbiss Automotive Refinishing;
- Brian Driehorst, Senior VP – Sales, Original One Parts;
- Keith Egan, National Account Manager, BETAG Innovation;
- Brian Newberry, VP of Franchise Development, CARSTAR;
- Jennifer Hubbard, Strategic Solutions Advisor, CCC Intelligent Solutions;
- Darren Huggins, National Collision Center Director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive;
- Matt Immerfall, CEO, All Star Auto Lights;
- Gene Lopez, Director of Development and Training, Seidner’s Collision Centers;
- Clint Marlow, Director - Claims Innovation and Customer Experience, Allstate Insurance;
- Kyle Medeiros, Business Solutions Manager, Entegral;
- Katie Pharr, AVP, Nexterra;
- Gerry Poirier, National APD Strategy Manager, Farmers Insurance;
- Don Porter, CEO, United Recyclers Group;
- Scott Sampley, Vice President of the Replacement & Leisure Division, Enterprise;
- Doug Schlueter, Principal, MSO Business Development, I-CAR;
- Roy Schnepper, President, Butler's Collision;
- Alan Scrimager, Senior Lending Officer, Pinnacle Financial Partners;
- Paul Williams, VP of Business Development, Honk for Help