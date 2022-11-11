NABC Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors

Nov. 11, 2022—The National Auto Body Council recently solidified its Board of Directors during its 2022 NABC Annual Meeting.

According to a press release, newly elected members include:

Justin Clark, Senior Director of Sales – US, LKQ;

Kyle Medeiros, Business Solutions Manager, Entegral;

Roy Schnepper, President, Butler's Collision

The NABC Executive Committee has added two new members and announces new leadership positions on the committee:

Scott Sampley – Chairman

Doug Schlueter – Vice-Chair of Industry Involvement

Kristle Bollans – Vice-Chair of Community Involvement

Jennifer Hubbard – Secretary

Katie Pharr – Treasurer

Darren Huggins – Director-at-Large

Clint Marlow -- Immediate Past Chairman

The complete list of the NABC Board of Directors is as follows: