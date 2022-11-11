MENU

NABC Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors

November 11, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 11, 2022—The National Auto Body Council recently solidified its Board of Directors during its 2022 NABC Annual Meeting.

According to a press release, newly elected members include: 

  • Justin Clark, Senior Director of Sales – US, LKQ;
  • Kyle Medeiros, Business Solutions Manager, Entegral;
  • Roy Schnepper, President, Butler's Collision  

The NABC Executive Committee has added two new members and announces new leadership positions on the committee:

  • Scott Sampley – Chairman
  • Doug Schlueter – Vice-Chair of Industry Involvement
  • Kristle Bollans – Vice-Chair of Community Involvement
  • Jennifer Hubbard – Secretary
  • Katie Pharr – Treasurer
  • Darren Huggins – Director-at-Large
  • Clint Marlow -- Immediate Past Chairman

The complete list of the NABC Board of Directors is as follows: 

  • Kristle Bollans, Director, Replacement Accounts, Hertz Corporation;
  • Justin Clark, Senior Director of Sales – US, LKQ;
  • Ben Clymer, Jr., CEO, Ben Clymer's The Body Shop;
  • Kevin Creegan, Eastern Regional Manager, Devilbiss Automotive Refinishing;
  • Brian Driehorst, Senior VP – Sales, Original One Parts;
  • Keith Egan, National Account Manager, BETAG Innovation;
  • Brian Newberry, VP of Franchise Development, CARSTAR;
  • Jennifer Hubbard, Strategic Solutions Advisor, CCC Intelligent Solutions;
  • Darren Huggins, National Collision Center Director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive;
  • Matt Immerfall, CEO, All Star Auto Lights;
  • Gene Lopez, Director of Development and Training, Seidner’s Collision Centers;
  • Clint Marlow, Director - Claims Innovation and Customer Experience, Allstate Insurance;
  • Kyle Medeiros, Business Solutions Manager, Entegral;
  • Katie Pharr, AVP, Nexterra;
  • Gerry Poirier, National APD Strategy Manager, Farmers Insurance;
  • Don Porter, CEO, United Recyclers Group;
  • Scott Sampley, Vice President of the Replacement & Leisure Division, Enterprise;
  • Doug Schlueter, Principal, MSO Business Development, I-CAR;
  • Roy Schnepper, President, Butler's Collision;
  • Alan Scrimager, Senior Lending Officer, Pinnacle Financial Partners; 
  • Paul Williams, VP of Business Development, Honk for Help
