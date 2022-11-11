CARSTAR Honors Network Veterans

Nov. 11, 2022—This Veteran's Day, CARSTAR is honoring those within its network who have served the country.

According to a press release, CARSTAR is proud to spotlight the members of its veteran community.

“We are very grateful for the sacrifice of the veterans within our CARSTAR family,” said Chris Dawson, collision and paint president, Driven Brands via the press release. “They are dedicated, hardworking individuals and we are proud to honor their accomplishments this Veterans Day.”

The veterans featured by CARSTAR in the press release include:

Luigi Scola, United States Navy veteran and owner of CARSTAR Scola's Collision Center;

Chris Hudson, United States Army veteran and general manager of CARSTAR Alpine Auto Body ;

Justin Stubler, Air Defense Artillery Officer veteran and field performance manager in CARSTAR;

Jeff Baker, United States Army veteran and director of support maintenance at CARSTAR Ottawa

“These veterans, and all of the other veterans within the CARSTAR family, have been incredible team members, stewards of the brand, and leaders,” said Dawson. “We can’t thank them enough for serving our country, and now, helping those in their local communities!”



