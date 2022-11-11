MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1122Digital EditionOnline Edition

What Shop Leadership Looks Like in 2022

Your Guide to Understanding Shop Liability

Snap Shop: Ye Old Station Auto Body

Opportunities in Community

Boggs: Change Your Perspective

A Family Perspective

What is the Value of OEM Certifications to the Customer?

Rains: Friends, This Is Sales

The Power of Procedure

What to Do When a Surprise Winter Storm Hits

Menefee: Aware of My Own Ignorance

Perks for Part-Timers

News

CARSTAR Honors Network Veterans

November 11, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS America CARSTAR Veteran veterans day
american flag pexels.jpg
Pexels

Nov. 11, 2022—This Veteran's Day, CARSTAR is honoring those within its network who have served the country. 

According to a press release, CARSTAR is proud to spotlight the members of its veteran community.

“We are very grateful for the sacrifice of the veterans within our CARSTAR family,” said Chris Dawson, collision and paint president, Driven Brands via the press release. “They are dedicated, hardworking individuals and we are proud to honor their accomplishments this Veterans Day.”

The veterans featured by CARSTAR in the press release include: 

  • Luigi Scola, United States Navy veteran and owner of CARSTAR Scola's Collision Center;
  • Chris Hudson, United States Army veteran and general manager of CARSTAR Alpine Auto Body;
  • Justin Stubler, Air Defense Artillery Officer veteran and field performance manager in CARSTAR;
  • Jeff Baker, United States Army veteran and director of support maintenance at CARSTAR Ottawa

“These veterans, and all of the other veterans within the CARSTAR family, have been incredible team members, stewards of the brand, and leaders,” said Dawson. “We can’t thank them enough for serving our country, and now, helping those in their local communities!”


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

NABC Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors

Crash Champions Acquires MSO in Texas

Related Articles

Texas Veterans Commission Honors Service King

CARSTAR Honors Top Performers

You must login or register in order to post a comment.