Crash Champions Acquires MSO in Texas

Nov. 10, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Collision King in Texas, according to a press release.

Collision King is a multi-shop operator based in Lubbock. It has three locations: Lubbock Downtown, Lubbock South and Lubbock Southwest. Collision King is I-CAR Gold Certified and its management staff has combined experience of over 165 years.

“For 24 years, we have lovingly served our great community and region, and we are incredibly grateful and thankful to all of our employees, vendors and customers,” said Steven Tisdale, owner of Collision King via the press release. “As we pass the reigns of ownership, customers can rest assured that the team at Crash Champions possess all the core values and principles we hold so dear. I have complete confidence that passion, unparalleled service, and that West Texas grit will continue to define the experience for customers that walk through the doors.”

This acquisition brings the Crash Champions location total in Texas to 99, with a nationwide presence of over 575 locations in 35 states.

“Collision King will make a terrific addition to our growing Texas footprint, and I am excited to welcome them to the Crash Champions team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions via the press release. “Steven and his team have clearly demonstrated an unwavering commitment to outstanding customer service and high-quality repairs, as evidenced by the Best of Lubbock award they have received for 16 straight years. The highly trained professionals, state-of-the-art equipment, and best practices employed at Collision King have made them the go-to destination for first rate repairs in West Texas, and we will maintain that same formula for success as part of Crash Champions.”