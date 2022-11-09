Pennsylvania Shops Tackle Deer-Related Repairs

Nov. 9, 2022—Auto body shops in Pennsylvania are seeing an uptick in deer-related damages.

According to WFMZ, data from State Farm reveals that Pennsylvania is the No. 1 state in the country for crashes involving deer. Additionally, State Farm says that 1 in 57 drivers in the state are likely to hit a deer.

Ed Burke, owner of Ed Burke Auto, told WFMZ that he has noticed more customers than usual coming in for these damages. Burke anticipates that more of these repairs are to come as the deer mating season continues into mid-December.

"This year, I've noticed a little bit more," said Burke to WFMZ. "On average, probably three or four a week, that is a lot for us, we're not a high-volume body shop, and it's been never ending."



