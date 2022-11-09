MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1122Digital EditionOnline Edition

What Shop Leadership Looks Like in 2022

Your Guide to Understanding Shop Liability

Snap Shop: Ye Old Station Auto Body

Opportunities in Community

Boggs: Change Your Perspective

A Family Perspective

What is the Value of OEM Certifications to the Customer?

Rains: Friends, This Is Sales

The Power of Procedure

What to Do When a Surprise Winter Storm Hits

Menefee: Aware of My Own Ignorance

Perks for Part-Timers

News

Pennsylvania Shops Tackle Deer-Related Repairs

November 9, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Body Shop damage deer Pennsylvania
deer pexels.jpg
Pexels

Nov. 9, 2022—Auto body shops in Pennsylvania are seeing an uptick in deer-related damages. 

According to WFMZ, data from State Farm reveals that Pennsylvania is the No. 1 state in the country for crashes involving deer. Additionally, State Farm says that 1 in 57 drivers in the state are likely to hit a deer. 

Ed Burke, owner of Ed Burke Auto, told WFMZ that he has noticed more customers than usual coming in for these damages. Burke anticipates that more of these repairs are to come as the deer mating season continues into mid-December. 

"This year, I've noticed a little bit more," said Burke to WFMZ. "On average, probably three or four a week, that is a lot for us, we're not a high-volume body shop, and it's been never ending."


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Acquires MSO in Texas

Kan. Shop Joins Local Chamber

Related Articles

Shop Sees Rise in Break-in Related Repairs

Disrupt: Advertising Deer-Hit Repairs

You must login or register in order to post a comment.