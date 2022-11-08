MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1122Digital EditionOnline Edition

What Shop Leadership Looks Like in 2022

Your Guide to Understanding Shop Liability

Snap Shop: Ye Old Station Auto Body

Opportunities in Community

Boggs: Change Your Perspective

A Family Perspective

What is the Value of OEM Certifications to the Customer?

Rains: Friends, This Is Sales

The Power of Procedure

What to Do When a Surprise Winter Storm Hits

Menefee: Aware of My Own Ignorance

Perks for Part-Timers

News

CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Visits Lincoln Tech Career Fair

November 8, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS campus career fairs CARSTAR Lincoln Tech school student
book

Nov. 8, 2022—The CARSTAR Colorado Business Group recently participated in the Annual Fall Career Fair at Lincoln Tech in Denver, Colorado. 

According to a press release, the event took place on Oct. 20, 2022. Over 100 students from the collision repair program were able to network and learn from industry professionals, service providers, employers and manufacturers represented at the event. 

“There was a tremendous turnout with a great group of excited, engaged students,” said Gunnar Greenemeier, owner of CARSTAR Highland — Denver North and CARSTAR Highland — Denver South via the press release. “We had conversations with virtually every student. We ended up walking away with more than 25 resumes of students wanting to work part time and full time. It was an excellent day! It’s so inspiring to support the next generation of collision repair professionals and see them progress through their schoolwork into their careers.”

The CARSTAR Colorado Business Group has actively participated in the Lincoln Tech Program Advisory Committees and career fairs. In addition, the group has provided Platinum Sponsors of the Annual Car Show and guest speakers at National Signing Day. The group supports the school through a CARSTAR-sponsored classroom and through CARSTAR-branded graphics for display. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

AASP/NJ Names 'Body Shop of the Year' Winner

Classic Collision Acquires Shops in North Carolina and Texas

Related Articles

CARSTAR Colo. Business Group Joins Ed. Foundation Career Fair

Colorado CARSTAR Business Group Raises $25K for Cystic Fibrosis

You must login or register in order to post a comment.