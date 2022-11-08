CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Visits Lincoln Tech Career Fair

Nov. 8, 2022—The CARSTAR Colorado Business Group recently participated in the Annual Fall Career Fair at Lincoln Tech in Denver, Colorado.

According to a press release, the event took place on Oct. 20, 2022. Over 100 students from the collision repair program were able to network and learn from industry professionals, service providers, employers and manufacturers represented at the event.

“There was a tremendous turnout with a great group of excited, engaged students,” said Gunnar Greenemeier, owner of CARSTAR Highland — Denver North and CARSTAR Highland — Denver South via the press release. “We had conversations with virtually every student. We ended up walking away with more than 25 resumes of students wanting to work part time and full time. It was an excellent day! It’s so inspiring to support the next generation of collision repair professionals and see them progress through their schoolwork into their careers.”

The CARSTAR Colorado Business Group has actively participated in the Lincoln Tech Program Advisory Committees and career fairs. In addition, the group has provided Platinum Sponsors of the Annual Car Show and guest speakers at National Signing Day. The group supports the school through a CARSTAR-sponsored classroom and through CARSTAR-branded graphics for display.