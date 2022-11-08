AASP/NJ Names 'Body Shop of the Year' Winner

Nov. 8, 2022—Lee's Garage has been named "Body Shop of the Year" by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey, according to a press release.

The award was presented at the the Annual Meeting for AASP/NJ. It is known as the New Jersey Automotive/Stan Wilson Body Shop of the Year award in honor of the late Wilson, who was a dedicated member of the association.

Paul Sgro of Lee’s Garage in West Long Branch was chosen as this year's recipient. He is a longtime member of AASP/NJ.

“I can’t thank you all enough for this. It means a lot to me,” Sgro said via the press release. “We all fight the good fight, to win battles, and we all continue to strive every day. We all go through challenges and work hard. We put it all out there for our families and our employees’ families to make them happy in a culture that we build. I am very proud to accept this award.”