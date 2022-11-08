MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1122Digital EditionOnline Edition

What Shop Leadership Looks Like in 2022

Your Guide to Understanding Shop Liability

Snap Shop: Ye Old Station Auto Body

Opportunities in Community

Boggs: Change Your Perspective

A Family Perspective

What is the Value of OEM Certifications to the Customer?

Rains: Friends, This Is Sales

The Power of Procedure

What to Do When a Surprise Winter Storm Hits

Menefee: Aware of My Own Ignorance

Perks for Part-Timers

News

AASP/NJ Names 'Body Shop of the Year' Winner

November 8, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AASP-NJ annual Award Body Shop New Jersey
gyujk

Nov. 8, 2022—Lee's Garage has been named "Body Shop of the Year" by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey, according to a press release. 

The award was presented at the the Annual Meeting for AASP/NJ. It is known as the New Jersey Automotive/Stan Wilson Body Shop of the Year award in honor of the late Wilson, who was a dedicated member of the association. 

Paul Sgro of Lee’s Garage in West Long Branch was chosen as this year's recipient. He is a longtime member of AASP/NJ. 

“I can’t thank you all enough for this. It means a lot to me,” Sgro said via the press release. “We all fight the good fight, to win battles, and we all continue to strive every day. We all go through challenges and work hard. We put it all out there for our families and our employees’ families to make them happy in a culture that we build. I am very proud to accept this award.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Visits Lincoln Tech Career Fair

Classic Collision Acquires Shops in North Carolina and Texas

Related Articles

AASP/NJ Mourns the Loss of Board Member

Ed. Foundation Announces Student of the Year Winner

You must login or register in order to post a comment.