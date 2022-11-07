MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1122Digital EditionOnline Edition

What Shop Leadership Looks Like in 2022

Your Guide to Understanding Shop Liability

Snap Shop: Ye Old Station Auto Body

Opportunities in Community

Boggs: Change Your Perspective

A Family Perspective

What is the Value of OEM Certifications to the Customer?

Rains: Friends, This Is Sales

The Power of Procedure

What to Do When a Surprise Winter Storm Hits

Menefee: Aware of My Own Ignorance

Perks for Part-Timers

News

I-CAR Program Honored With Award at SEMA

November 7, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS Award I-CAR SEMA training courses
2_SEMA_2022Award_ADAS[99] copy.jpg

I-CAR Director, Technical Programs & Services Dirk Fuchs, left, and I-CAR Director, Technical Products & Curriculum Bud Center, middle, accept the award receiving runner-up recognition in the SEMA Best New Products Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) product category.

Nov. 7, 2022—I-CAR's 5-day EV Hands-On Skills Development course was recognized with the SEMA Global Media Award on the final day of the 2022 SEMA Show, I-CAR confirmed in a press release.

The training course was introduced this past summer and serves as the capstone to eight EV courses for repairers and is taught at I-CAR's Chicago Technical Center. The SEMA Global Media Award recognizes products and accessories with broad appeal outside the United States and is voted on by a panel of international journalists. 

“The SEMA Global Media Award affirms the technical and industry depth of I-CAR’s subject matter experts,” said I-CAR Vice President, Technical Products, Programs & Services Jeff Peevy, via a press release. “Through the development of intentionally designed education, I-CAR continues to serve the needs of the Inter-Industry today and into the future.”

I-CAR received a few other honors at SEMA for its offerings, including finishing as runner-up in the SEMA Best New Products Advanced Driver Assistance System product category. I-CAR's Ford ADAS Calibration 2-Day Hands-On Skills Development and Static ADAS Calibration 3-Day Hands-On Skills Development each were recognized. Both those courses are taught at the Chicago Technical Center as well.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

AASP/NJ Names 'Body Shop of the Year' Winner

CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Visits Lincoln Tech Career Fair

Classic Collision Acquires Shops in North Carolina and Texas

Related Articles

I-CAR to Host Free Presentations and Demonstrations at SEMA

I-CAR’s Passion for Providing Hands-on Training Displayed at SEMA

You must login or register in order to post a comment.