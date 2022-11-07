I-CAR Program Honored With Award at SEMA

Nov. 7, 2022—I-CAR's 5-day EV Hands-On Skills Development course was recognized with the SEMA Global Media Award on the final day of the 2022 SEMA Show, I-CAR confirmed in a press release.

The training course was introduced this past summer and serves as the capstone to eight EV courses for repairers and is taught at I-CAR's Chicago Technical Center. The SEMA Global Media Award recognizes products and accessories with broad appeal outside the United States and is voted on by a panel of international journalists.

“The SEMA Global Media Award affirms the technical and industry depth of I-CAR’s subject matter experts,” said I-CAR Vice President, Technical Products, Programs & Services Jeff Peevy, via a press release. “Through the development of intentionally designed education, I-CAR continues to serve the needs of the Inter-Industry today and into the future.”

I-CAR received a few other honors at SEMA for its offerings, including finishing as runner-up in the SEMA Best New Products Advanced Driver Assistance System product category. I-CAR's Ford ADAS Calibration 2-Day Hands-On Skills Development and Static ADAS Calibration 3-Day Hands-On Skills Development each were recognized. Both those courses are taught at the Chicago Technical Center as well.