AkzoNobel, BYD Solidify Partnership

Nov. 4, 2022—AkzoNobel has announced that they have partnered with Chinese electric car maker BYD Auto Sales Company as the official global refinisher, according to a press release.

“We’re delighted to broaden our partnership with BYD globally and together push ahead with our shared ambition of reducing carbon emissions,” said Patrick Bourguignon, director of AkzoNobel’s automotive and specialty coatings business, via the press release. “Making transport more sustainable is a major driving force behind our innovation and BYD will benefit from a host of digital tools and cutting-edge services, as well as our class-leading vehicle refinish systems.”