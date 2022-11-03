Protech Launches AI Calibration Technology at SEMA 2022

Nov. 3, 2022—Protech Automotive Solutions has announced the launch of its new artificial intelligence ADAS calibration solution at the 2022 SEMA Show, according to a press release.

The ADAS ID3 solution uses AI to identify any repairs needed for advanced driver assistance systems to meet OEM specifications.

“Currently, identifying ADAS calibration needs within a body shop is extremely manual, requiring extensive research, multiple decision points and judgment calls to be made by an individual. This leads to only a fraction of vehicles equipped with ADAS being properly repaired to pre-accident condition. We saw an opportunity to leverage technology and machine learning to deliver highly accurate, consistent ADAS calibration repair recommendations across a greater number of cars,” said Don Mikrut, vice president of product development via the press release.

ADAS ID3 looks at data that relates to collision estimates, diagnostic pre-scans and OEM guidelines by utilizing Protech's internal vehicle repair database. The Protech algorithm files through data from vehicle scans and creates ADAS repair guidelines.

"ADAS ID3 builds on our expertise and history in the vehicle diagnostic industry by revolutionizing the identification of calibration and repair needs, thus saving our technicians and partners time and money,” said Chris Gutierrez, vice President, Protech Technology and Innovation via the press release. “Protech’s focus is to fix vehicles the right way the first time.”

Protech is exhibiting at the 2022 SEMA Show from Nov. 1-4, 2022.