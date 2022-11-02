Home » SEMA 2022: Day 1 Photo Gallery Multimedia Photo Galleries SEMA 2022: Day 1 Photo Gallery November 2, 2022 FenderBender Staff Reporters No Comments Order Reprints KEYWORDS 3M photo gallery SEMA Here's a few shots from around SEMA as the show got underway Tuesday from Las Vegas.Even the parking lots are filled with action at SEMA. Vehicles of all kinds are on display. 3M's David Woods demonstrates the company's dust extraction system. 3M does a side-by-side comparison featuring its new paint gun.Customized vehicles lined the parking lots outside the convention halls. Wheels aren't even a requirement. The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience. Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters SEMA Day 2 Roundup: News from Repairify, NABC, Rotary/Chief and More SEMA 2022: Day 2 Photo Gallery SEMA Announces 2022 New Best Product Award Winners Related Articles SEMA 2022: Day 2 Photo Gallery SEMA Photo Gallery: Day One You must login or register in order to post a comment. Report Abusive Comment Thank you for helping us to improve our forums. Is this comment offensive? Please tell us why.