What Shop Leadership Looks Like in 2022

Your Guide to Understanding Shop Liability

Snap Shop: Ye Old Station Auto Body

Opportunities in Community

Boggs: Change Your Perspective

A Family Perspective

What is the Value of OEM Certifications to the Customer?

Rains: Friends, This Is Sales

The Power of Procedure

What to Do When a Surprise Winter Storm Hits

Menefee: Aware of My Own Ignorance

Perks for Part-Timers

Multimedia Photo Galleries

SEMA 2022: Day 1 Photo Gallery

November 2, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
sema01.jpg

Here's a few shots from around SEMA as the show got underway Tuesday from Las Vegas.


IMG_3954.jpgEven the parking lots are filled with action at SEMA. 

IMG_3957.jpgVehicles of all kinds are on display. 
IMG_3959.jpg3M's David Woods demonstrates the company's dust extraction system.

 


IMG_3971.jpg3M does a side-by-side comparison featuring its new paint gun.

sema01.jpgCustomized vehicles lined the parking lots outside the convention halls.

 

sema03.jpgWheels aren't even a requirement.

 

 

 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

