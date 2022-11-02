SEMA Announces 2022 New Best Product Award Winners

Nov. 2, 2022—The SEMA Show has announced its 2022 Best New Products Award winners, according to a press release.

Close to 2,000 products were entered into the 18 different Showcase categories. Winners were chosen based upon criteria that included technical achievement, quality and workmanship, consumer appeal and marketability and superiority of innovation.

Each category had a winner as well as runner-ups. Some of the award-winning new products include:

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Product

Winner: ALLDATA ADAS Quick Reference, ALLDATA

Runner Up: Hands-On ADAS Calibration Training, I-CAR

Runner Up: Test Drive CoPilot, Opus IVS

Collision Repair & Refinish Product

Winner: Test Drive CoPilot, Opus IVS

Runner Up: 3M RepairStack Performance Solutions, 3M

Runner Up: Fast Puller by GUNIWHEEL, GUNIWHEEL

Electric Vehicle Product

Winner: Active Performance Sound, Borla Performance

Runner Up: APP EV Systems Battery Conversion Kit, APP EV Systems

Mobile Electronics Product

Winner: SRK-JK11H, AudioControl

Runner Up: Ford Bronco Rear Speaker Pods, Metra Electronics Corp.

Runner Up: LPHFD31, AudioControl

Street Rod/Custom Car Product

Winner: Custom Microsteer Integrated Column Program, Flaming River Industries Inc.

Runner Up: Gen 5 Super Magnum heat/cool/defrost system, Vintage Air Inc.

Runner Up: RTX-33F-X 1933-34 Ford Car Retrotech Series Gauge System, Dakota Digital

For a full list of the winners, click here.