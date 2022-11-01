Hanvey: Right to Repair Delayed a 7th Time

Nov. 1, 2022—In his opening remarks leading into the 2022 AAPEX Opening Session, Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association (ACA), announced that Right to Repair was delayed again for the seventh time.

Hanvey said automakers called compliance to the law “impossible” and he encouraged the aftermarket industry to continue to “apply the pressure for next year” saying the fight will go to Maine. A law approved in Massachusetts in 2020 has been help up by legal challenges.

“This is a consumer choice issue, and we'll make sure the vehicle owners needs are met,” said Hanvey. “Be prepared to activate your employees and your customers in this new Congress.”

He also called on shops to be more proactive, recommending they choose a dedicated ambassador for their companies for the purpose of interacting with legislators on behalf of the industry and their customers.

“Send a letter to your legislators. Vote early, vote often, do it now," said Hanvey. “As we work through the legislative side of Right to Repair, we're also working on the technical side. AAPEX isn't just parts, it's partnership."

Paul McCarthy, president and chief operating officer of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA). McCarthy spoke alongside Hanvey, reiterating the importance of full industry involvement.

“Let your voice be headed in those issues that matter most to you. Speak up to your legislator,” McCarthy said. “You are the businesspeople who are creating our future. What you bring to work every day is creating this future and raising the bar. We are proud to support you and the work you do every single day.”