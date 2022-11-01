MENU

News

OEM-Backed Autonomous Vehicle Project Shuts Down

November 1, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 1, 2022—Argo AI, a venture backed by Ford and Volkswagen, will shut down.

The automakers are each taking billions in losses over the driverless technology project, reports Yahoo News. Doug Field, a technology executive with Ford, said in a recent earnings call that driverless technology at a functional level is going to be a very difficult problem to solve.

The story also cited a federal investigation into Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology as signs that true driverless tech is not as close as some might think.

