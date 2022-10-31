MENU

News

MAACA Announces New ADAS Experience for Super Saturday Expo

October 31, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
conference

Oct. 31, 2022—The Mid-Atlantic Auto Care Alliance has added an all-new ADAS Experience to their 2022 Super Saturday lineup. 

According to a press release, the Super Saturday event will be held on November 11-12, 2022. It will be at the Radisson Hotel in Trevose, Pennsylvania. The ADAS Experience will be interactive with live walk-throughs from five manufacturers on the same vehicle. 

"Unlike a 'tool shootout', we wanted everyone to witness the operation of how aftermarket equipment streamlines the calibration process. Attendees will also be able to connect with each of the five different manufacturers to make connections and ask questions about coverage, and pre- and post-sale support," said Kip Neusch, product sales specialist with Advance Professional.

This free expo event will feature input from AUTEL, Hunter Engineering Company, BOSCH, TEXA USA, TOPDON and Snap-On. 

Pre-registration for the Super Saturday Vendor Trade Show is recommended, and admission to the expo is free. For more information, click here. 



The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

OEM-Backed Autonomous Vehicle Project Shuts Down

Mitchell Diagnostics Platform Reaches Milestone

