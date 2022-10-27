MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1022 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Measuring Performance

Overcoming the Body Shop Silo Effect

Snap Shop: CARSTAR of Ringgold

How and When to Follow Up With Customers

Gauging Success in the Age of Information

Rains: Basic Body Shop Finance

The Succession of Leadership

Putting Teamwork Ahead of Long-term Company Goals

Boggs: You Never Know Whose Presence You’re In

Making New Technology a (Virtual) Reality

Discipline with Care

Menefee: When Claim Negotiations Fail

Higher Education on Plastic Repair for your Team

October 27, 2022
Sponsored Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS New Product Showcase polyvance
1000 x 600 logo and crest.jpg

Polyvance Offers New Self-Paced, Online Plastic Repair Course.

If your technicians need some training on plastic repair, Polyvance can help. Polyvance’s new “Nitrogen Plastic Welding 1” (NW-1) course in Polyvance University is an online course that takes the student through every step of doing a proper nitrogen plastic weld on a polypropylene bumper cover.

The NW-1 course is offered online in 12 short modules. The course is self-paced and takes about an hour to complete in full. This rigorous course includes three quizzes; a certificate of completion is provided if the student achieves a score of 70% or better.

The course covers the following learning objectives:

• Safety Considerations

• Aligning Cracks and Tears

• Fixturing Cracks and Tears

• V-Grooving the Crack

• Selecting the Welding Rod Profile

• The Basic Nitrogen Plastic Welding Process

• Welding a Tear in the Middle of a Bumper Cover

• Welding a Tear to the Edge of a Bumper Cover

• Grinding and Sanding the Completed Weld

The NW-1 course is Polyvance’s latest addition to Polyvance University, which also includes the Basics of Plastic Repair course. Both courses are appropriate for technicians, estimators, and shop management. It’s important for the entire team to know plastic repair so they can recognize and capitalize on the opportunities. For more information on the NW-1 course, visit www.polyvance.com 

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Sponsored Content

Sponsored By
CCC

Simplify Diagnostic Scans

Sponsored By
Spanesi

Spanesi Adds the Flash To Their Light Pulling Tool Line

Sponsored By
Goliath Carts

Goliath Carts Specialty Adapters

Related Articles

Accountable Estimating, Polyvance Create Plastic Repair Estimating Course

You must login or register in order to post a comment.