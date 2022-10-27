Infrared Curing is now Portable

MENU

October 27, 2022
22_USAutocure_Talon-34.jpg

The new US Autocure “Talon” is now available

portable/pordeb(e)l/adjective

1. able to be easily moved, especially because being of a lighter and smaller version than usual

The new US Autocure Talon is a portable, gas-catalytic, medium-wave infrared curing unit that incorporates the same unique emitters as larger, in-booth US Autocure systems. These gas-catalytic, medium-wave IR emitters are the most efficient on the market, allowing you to reach curing temperatures faster and hotter than other systems. This impacts the time it takes to cure, but also benefits overall finish quality.

The Talon’s patented infrared emitters have the ability to articulate. Emitter articulation allows for a far greater degree of flexibility than other IR systems. The Talon’s emitters move up and down and can be tilted approx. 90°degrees forward and back to cure both the side as well as the top of hoods, trunk decks, etc.

 The Talon is designed for a standard 15-minute cure time. This can be shortened or lengthened by altering the unit’s distance from the substrate and time of exposure. The Talon utilizes 2 standard propane tanks that should yield approximately 50 hours of curing. The unit is operated through a very simple user interface.

When used properly, gas-catalytic, medium-wave infrared curing is safe for electric vehicle repair and can help protect sensitive batteries and electronics. The Talon is also perfect for spot repairs and re-work, drastically reducing the time required for less profitable (and often a nuisance) jobs

