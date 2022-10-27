MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1022 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Measuring Performance

Overcoming the Body Shop Silo Effect

Snap Shop: CARSTAR of Ringgold

How and When to Follow Up With Customers

Gauging Success in the Age of Information

Rains: Basic Body Shop Finance

The Succession of Leadership

Putting Teamwork Ahead of Long-term Company Goals

Boggs: You Never Know Whose Presence You’re In

Making New Technology a (Virtual) Reality

Discipline with Care

Menefee: When Claim Negotiations Fail

Car-o-Liner® CDR1

October 27, 2022
Sponsored Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Car-O-Liner New Product Showcase
CDR_1_Image_2x2_inches_3.jpg

All-in-one cosmetic dent repair workstation. 

Designed to repair of small to medium autobody damage, the CDR1 Cosmetic Dent Repair Workstation from Car-O-Liner® is a value-packed repair cart that allows technicians to quickly and efficiently complete professional repairs of light cosmetic damage on aluminum and steel. These quick cosmetic collision repairs generate good margins, faster cycle times and decreased need for expensive, heavy equipment investments. The wide range of color-coded tools is neatly arranged in the workstation to roll around the workshop easily.


Feature and Benefits

Dedicated Storage Drawers ensure tools are separated and organized, keeping them ready for use and easy to locate.

Carbon Fiber Pull Bars are lightweight and three times stronger than steel for ease of use; 50, 100 & 160cm.

WorkShop Solutions™ tool boards provide excellent equipment storage; pulling bars, hand-pullers (steel and aluminum), four 6-finger claws, and much more.

• CR235 Dual Spotter, switch quickly between two dedicated guns, meets aluminum and steel welding needs, no need for extra equipment.

• Meets OEM demands for smart, quick repair solutions.


Three Versions 

BASIC: includes equipment on tool boards and in the drawers for the repair of steel and aluminum

ADVANCED: includes Basic plus a drawer for repair with glue

MASTER: includes Advanced plus drawers for a Holder Kit and Push-Pull tool


Expand your Shop's Offering

Offer more solutions to your current customers and gain new ones by providing quick, efficient, professional repair of minor collision damage.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Sponsored Content

Sponsored By
CCC

Simplify Diagnostic Scans

Sponsored By
Spanesi

Spanesi Adds the Flash To Their Light Pulling Tool Line

Sponsored By
Goliath Carts

Goliath Carts Specialty Adapters

Related Articles

Car-O-Liner® CDR1

POINTX® II Diagnostic Measuring System

You must login or register in order to post a comment.