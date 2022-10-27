MENU

Introducing the all new jetBLACK SATA Topcoat Guns

Screenshot (12).png

Jet black is a flattering style staple, and one of the top popular colors when choosing a car.

Yes, black has the power to command attention, it’s elegant, bold and confident. SATA took that bold confidence and created the jetBLACK special edition.

Taking the already popular SATAminijet® 4400 B and SATAjet® 1500 B SoLV and decking them out entirely in black - black gun body, controls, trigger and sleek lasered jetBLACK logo.

Both the SATAminijet 4400 B and SATAjet 1500 B SoLV, are as always designed to ensure a perfect finish with cost saving transfer efficiency but are now available in the new sleek jetBLACK look for a limited time.

The jetBLACK special edition is available in limited quantities at your participating authorized SATA dealer.

