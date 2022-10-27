asTech Simplifies Auto Repair With Most Complete Diagnostic Solution

MENU

October 27, 2022
Enhanced rules engine provides shops with more control over OEM and aftermarket tools.

asTech, a Repairify company, recently announced industry revolutionizing changes and expanded offerings that will dramatically streamline shop workflow with one-stop access to diagnostics, ADAS insights, calibrations, and programming for a shorter repair cycle and a more profitable shop.

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting edge, expert diagnostics using OEM and OEM-compatible tools to provide safe and accurate repairs.

The company provides remote diagnostics using its patented device and access to ASE and I-CAR Certified Technicians, who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real-time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers ADAS insights via adasThink, mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services.

The asTech® device is unique because it offers a choice of two diagnostic scan types: remote OEM or OEM-compatible, which is an aftermarket scan that has been tested and validated by Repairify to perform as accurately as the OEM scan tool.

One of asTech’s most notable new features is its patented diagnostic Rules Engine, now enhanced with the ability to customize. The new ‘shop rules’ feature is especially useful for collision centers certified by a specific OEM that has scan tool requirements, or shops participating in insurance direct repair programs, which may also have influence on repair procedures.

Interested in more information? Visit us online at astech.com/our-solutions, reach out to info@astech.com or call customer service at 1-888-488-1166.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

