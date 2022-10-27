MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1022 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Measuring Performance

Overcoming the Body Shop Silo Effect

Snap Shop: CARSTAR of Ringgold

How and When to Follow Up With Customers

Gauging Success in the Age of Information

Rains: Basic Body Shop Finance

The Succession of Leadership

Putting Teamwork Ahead of Long-term Company Goals

Boggs: You Never Know Whose Presence You’re In

Making New Technology a (Virtual) Reality

Discipline with Care

Menefee: When Claim Negotiations Fail

Goliath Carts Specialty Adapters

October 27, 2022
Sponsored Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Goliath Carts New Product Showcase
UD4800 Specialty Adaptors Ad.jpg

Goliath Carts is adding to its Vehicle Dolly Moving System.  Introducing the Specialty Adaptors designed for use on Tesla, Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Porsche and Corvette and insert directly into the OEM Manufacturers designated lifting points. Our adaptors bolt onto our Uni-Dolly Vehicle Dollies to create a connection to the vehicle. You can use the lifting pucks to lift and our Dolly System to MOVE vehicles safely while protecting the vehicle.

The Goliath Carts Specialty Adaptors can help move your vehicle without damage when you need to work on it. Prevents rocker panel and jack point damages while jacking up or moving your vehicle at factory jack points. Prevents damage to the side skirts and the battery.

Our Vehicle Dolly Moving System for Specialty Vehicles uses the factory lifting points. We go a step further by allowing you to secure the lifting puck to the dolly thus making a secure connection. Our casters are rated to 4800 lbs per SIDE of the vehicle to insure you can lift and safely move the vehicle

This is part of a larger system for moving Vehicles. The Uni-Dolly has multiple ways to attach to the vehicle. We manufacture Pinch Weld adaptors, Frame adaptors, Hub adaptors, Flat Pad adaptors, Boat adaptors, and Specialty Adaptors for Tesla, BMW, Porsche, Audi, Mercedes and Corvette. With this system in your facility, you can safely move ALL vehicles

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Sponsored Content

Sponsored By
CCC

Simplify Diagnostic Scans

Sponsored By
Spanesi

Spanesi Adds the Flash To Their Light Pulling Tool Line

Related Articles

Goliath Carts Aims to Help Shops Go Lean

Goliath Carts' New Bumper Stand

You must login or register in order to post a comment.