Goliath Carts Specialty Adapters

Goliath Carts is adding to its Vehicle Dolly Moving System. Introducing the Specialty Adaptors designed for use on Tesla, Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Porsche and Corvette and insert directly into the OEM Manufacturers designated lifting points. Our adaptors bolt onto our Uni-Dolly Vehicle Dollies to create a connection to the vehicle. You can use the lifting pucks to lift and our Dolly System to MOVE vehicles safely while protecting the vehicle.

The Goliath Carts Specialty Adaptors can help move your vehicle without damage when you need to work on it. Prevents rocker panel and jack point damages while jacking up or moving your vehicle at factory jack points. Prevents damage to the side skirts and the battery.

Our Vehicle Dolly Moving System for Specialty Vehicles uses the factory lifting points. We go a step further by allowing you to secure the lifting puck to the dolly thus making a secure connection. Our casters are rated to 4800 lbs per SIDE of the vehicle to insure you can lift and safely move the vehicle

This is part of a larger system for moving Vehicles. The Uni-Dolly has multiple ways to attach to the vehicle. We manufacture Pinch Weld adaptors, Frame adaptors, Hub adaptors, Flat Pad adaptors, Boat adaptors, and Specialty Adaptors for Tesla, BMW, Porsche, Audi, Mercedes and Corvette. With this system in your facility, you can safely move ALL vehicles