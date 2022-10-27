Spanesi Adds the Flash To Their Light Pulling Tool Line

MENU

October 27, 2022
2022 - 08 Flash Pulling Column-02224-HDR-Edit.png

Spanesi announces the addition of the brand-new FLASH portable pulling column (patent pending) to their lineup of innovative repair solutions. The FLASH utilizes the collision repair facility’s compressed air system (minimum of 102psi required) to create a vacuum seal to the flooring surface, delivering 550lbs of pulling force using a heavyduty ratcheting system, allowing for pulling procedures in underutilized production areas. It also features an adjustable pulling height setup providing precise pulling for straight or down-pulling applications.

“This is a game-changer for collision repair facilities!” exclaimed Timothy W. Morgan, COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Spanesi Americas, Inc. “Technicians no longer need to move the vehicle to a bench, frame rack, or floor pot to perform light pulling duties on vehicles. With the FLASH, technicians have the flexibility to repair vehicles in tight spaces with the exact angles needed to remove the vehicle damage.”

The FLASH tower height is 51” and weighs less than 60lbs making it ideal for quick repairs. Technicians can quickly relocate the FLASH portable pulling column using the built-in rear wheel system. When finished, the FLASH can be prepared for storage standing upright or folded down.

Spanesi will feature the FLASH and its extensive product lines at SEMA 2022 in Booth #32205, located on the upper level of the South Hall. For more information on the FLASH portable pulling column, the PULL UP! line of repair systems, or any of Spanesi’s complete 360° Concept product line, contact Spanesi Americas at (224) SPANESI (224-772-6374) or email Spanesi Americas at sales@spanesi-americas.com

