Opus IVS Announces New Headquarters

October 28, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 28, 2022—Opus IVS has announced a relocation and expansion of its headquarters to Dexter, Michigan, according to a press release. 

 "Our recent significant growth and expansion of our technology team required state-of-the-art facilities and simply more space. We are excited to build on our foundation in the Metro Detroit area and its access to world-class technical talent with a 55,300-square-foot facility to serve our customers," said Opus IVS CEO Brian Herron via the press release. 

The new headquarters features a full generator backup and redundant fiber connections. Additionally, there are walking trails as well as a gym, basketball court, bistro and market.

"The future of Automotive service is digital. Opus IVS uses its deep expertise in vehicle communications combined with a world-class cloud-based architecture and hundreds of ASE-certified technicians and OEM Dealer Master Technicians to deliver solutions for our customers," said Herron. 

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group. It is a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and remote services division that was formed by merging the minds of DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

