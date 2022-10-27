ASE Announces ADAS Specialist Certification Test

MENU

October 27, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 27, 2022—ASE has announced a new ADAS Specialist Certification test, according to a press release. 

The L4 ADAS Specialist Certification test will identify technicians possessing the skill sets to diagnose, service and calibrate ADAS on late model automobiles, SUVs and light-duty trucks. Additionally, implementation of this test can help shops approach ADAS-equipped repair opportunities with L4 certified technicians. 

In order to register for the ASE ADAS Specialist test (L4), automotive service professionals must have passed either the Automobile Electrical/Electronic Systems (A6) or Collision Mechanical and Electrical Components (B5) test.

“ASE Certifications are the industry's leading way to recognize qualified technicians,” said Matt Klebeck of Harper Infiniti via the press release. “As ADAS systems become more complex, customers want to know who they can trust with their safety. Shop owners want to know the technicians they are hiring are qualified and experienced with ADAS systems. Obtaining the L4 ADAS cert is the best way to show that you have the knowledge and experience that employers and customers can trust.”

The content covered on the test includes the diagnosis, service and calibration of radar, camera, ultrasonic and other ADAS components. 

A study guide for this test can be found here. For more information and to register, click here. 

