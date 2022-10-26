Collision Repair Student Supplies Program with Vehicles

Oct. 26, 2022—A student at Texas State Technical College is learning the collision repair trade and contributing to the program on a larger scale.

According to My RGV News, Juan Medina is earning a certificate for completion in the Auto Collision and Management Technology program in Harlingen, Texas.

Medina hopes to open his own body shop someday, and he's already off to a good start. Last April, he competed in the Collision Repair Technology category at the SkillsUSA Texas Postsecondary Leadership and Skills Conference. He took home a bronze medal.

Medina is not only focused on building his own skill set. He has also brought in multiple vehicles from his family to the collision repair program at TSTC. This allowed Medina as well as his fellow classmates to learn by practice.

The vehicles included a 2015 Volkswagen Passat, 2007 Lexus LX 470, 2015 Nissan Sentra and 2009 Dodge Ram 1500.