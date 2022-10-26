MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1022 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Measuring Performance

Overcoming the Body Shop Silo Effect

Snap Shop: CARSTAR of Ringgold

How and When to Follow Up With Customers

Gauging Success in the Age of Information

Rains: Basic Body Shop Finance

The Succession of Leadership

Putting Teamwork Ahead of Long-term Company Goals

Boggs: You Never Know Whose Presence You’re In

Making New Technology a (Virtual) Reality

Discipline with Care

Menefee: When Claim Negotiations Fail

News

Collision Repair Student Supplies Program with Vehicles

October 26, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS care college collision repair student Texas Vehicle
AJC Student

Oct. 26, 2022—A student at Texas State Technical College is learning the collision repair trade and contributing to the program on a larger scale. 

According to My RGV News, Juan Medina is earning a certificate for completion in the Auto Collision and Management Technology program in Harlingen, Texas. 

Medina hopes to open his own body shop someday, and he's already off to a good start. Last April, he competed in the Collision Repair Technology category at the SkillsUSA Texas Postsecondary Leadership and Skills Conference. He took home a bronze medal. 

Medina is not only focused on building his own skill set. He has also brought in multiple vehicles from his family to the collision repair program at TSTC. This allowed Medina as well as his fellow classmates to learn by practice. 

The vehicles included a 2015 Volkswagen Passat, 2007 Lexus LX 470, 2015 Nissan Sentra and 2009 Dodge Ram 1500.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

AkzoNobel Plans Presence at 2022 SEMA Show

Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Related Articles

Weirs Buick GMC Makes $25K Donation to Collision Repair Student Program

National Coatings & Supplies/Single Source Donates $40K to Collision Repair Education Foundation

You must login or register in order to post a comment.