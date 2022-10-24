SEMA Show 2022 Features EV Technology

Oct. 24, 2022—Electric vehicles are going to have a spotlight at the SEMA Show this year.

According to a press release, SEMA Electrified will be bigger than ever with a 21,000-square-foot area that will feature over 35 vehicles and nearly 60 different exhibits. Guests will be able to view conversion components, charging stations, EV service and safety equipment and more. SEMA Electrified first debuted in 2019.

Additionally, the SEMA Show Education program will have a dedicated EV track that provides information relevant to emerging technologies on the vehicles such as infrastructure needs for widespread adoption and opportunities for growth with EVs and the aftermarket.

There is also a new category for EVs in the New Products Showcase. The best products in the electric vehicle category will be recognized for the first time with SEMA Best New Product Awards, to be presented on Tuesday Nov. 1, at the SEMA Show Kickoff Breakfast. An automaker will be awarded the inaugural SEMA Award for Electric Vehicle of the Year on Monday, Oct. 31.

“Everything about EV in the aftermarket is growing: Participation, interest, advancements,” said Luis Morales, SEMA director of vehicle technology via the press release. “This year’s SEMA Show will have more EV-related products and activities than ever before.”

The SEMA Show will run Nov. 1 through Nov. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas.