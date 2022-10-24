I-CAR Announces New Courses for 2022 Honda HR-V Repair

Oct. 24, 2022—I-CAR has announced an expanded collaboration with Honda, according to a press release.

This partnership will boost technical training by adding two new online courses that are designed for 2022 Honda HR-V repair. These courses are each an hour long and are both available for registration here. Gold Class shops and Sustaining Partners participating in I-CAR’s Subscription Training Program can take these new courses at no additional cost.

Honda HR-V 2022 Collision Repair: an overview of the vehicle design and construction materials that also includes considerations for attachment methods, sectioning, part removal and installation

Honda HR-V 2022 Electromechanical Repairs: this course will introduce technicians to electrical and mechanical systems, parts and repair considerations for the vehicle while also giving an overview of mechanical information, ADAS features, steering and suspension parts

“The onslaught of technical advancements in the automotive industry, which vary by make and model, have elevated the need for vehicle-specific training,” said Bud Center, I-CAR director of technical products and curriculum development. “We’re pleased to offer this dedicated pair of training courses, which is a reflection of I-CAR’s collaborative efforts with our OEM partners to deliver cutting-edge training solutions for today’s advanced vehicles that contribute to complete, safe and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of the consumer.”