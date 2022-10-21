Crash Champions Announces Acquisition in Oregon

Oct. 21, 2022—Crash Champions has announced a new acquisition in Oregon.

According to a press release, Crash Champions closed on a deal to acquire a 17,000-square-foot facility in Gresham, Oregon. This acquisition allows the company to continue its expansion in the local market, having opened its first location in Portland earlier this year. There are three Crash Champions locations serving this market.

“This team of highly trained technicians has the expertise and equipment that align with the Crash Champions vision and strategic growth plan,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions via the press release. “This high-quality facility will continue to provide customers with industry-leading repair work in a service-focused environment, while offering its team members a rewarding corporate culture and meaningful professional development opportunities. I am pleased to welcome them to our growing team.”

The location can be found at 935 Southeast 202nd Avenue in Gresham.