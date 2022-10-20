Repairify Introduces New AsTech All-in-One Solution

Oct. 20, 2022—Repairify has introduced a new asTech All-in-One solution for both local and remote automotive diagnostics, programming and calibrations.

According to a press release, asTech All-in-One is a tablet-based solution that allows for OEM and OEM-compatible diagnostics, ADAS calibrations and programming. Users can access over 400 certified remote technicians, access local OEM-compatible pre- and post-scan reports, perform remote and local calibrations as well as initializations and parts programming and scan using 1,000+ remote OEM and local OEM diagnostic tools.

“The All-in-One provides an elegant, intuitive user interface, combined with a robust set of local and remote capabilities,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. via the press release. “This solution is for the automotive repair shop that needs to be prepared for every potential circumstance where diagnostics, calibrations, and programming are concerned.”

All-in-One will be featured at the SEMA New Products Showcase and Repairify's main booth. Additionally, Repairify will be at the SEMA Show ADAS Feature, Joe's Garage at AAPEX and vice president of training and development Chris Chesney will speak at three SEMA Education sessions.