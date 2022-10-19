MENU

College Automotive Program Receives New Keco Equipment

October 19, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
AJC Student

Oct. 19, 2022—The Auto Collision and Repair program at the College of Lake County recently received a donation made possible by the Automotive Service Providers of Illinois. 

According to the Daily Herald, the donation included a Keco glue pulling system and a day of on-site training for the students and faculty. This system will help those involved with the school program remove vehicle dents. 

The Automotive Service Providers of Illinois became aware of the College of Lake County automotive program through one of their board members, Eddie Santiago. Santiago is an adjunct faculty member who has taught at CLC for six years.

Members of the AASPI toured the facility at the college over the summer, and this group included Executive Director Julie Lombardo. This experience inspired Lombardo to submit a nomination for the automotive program to the KECO Quarterly Collision Educators Giveaway.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

