FinishMaster Reflects on 2022 Hood Master and PiN Master Challenge

Oct. 19, 2022—The third annual Hood Master Challenge and the second annual PiN Master Challenge both took place on Oct. 7 at the Alexander Hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to a press release, around 250 guests were in attendance for the event, which was executed by the FinishMaster Team. There were 70 hoods and 38 pins on display, as well 13 winning hoods from previous challenges.

The event included a presentation for kids by FinishMaster’s Mike Cohen and Darold Moore about taping on micro-mini hoods and a virtual spray booth experience for everyone to engage with by Sagola, an Elcometer Company. FinishMaster hosted a fundraiser at the event, and all proceeds went to the Collision Repair Education Foundation. A record-breaking total of $13,000 was raised through fundraising before and during the event.

The Hood Master Challenge displays painted mini car hoods that are painted by industry painters and refinishers. The PiN Master Challenge involves school and college-age collision repair students entering repaired retired bowling pins for the chance to win industry-related prizes aimed at helping them prepare for automotive careers.

Hood Master winners:

PINSTRIPE⁠

1st Place – Ol’ Calhoun; Brendan Warmerdam⁠

2nd Place – Exalted Circuit; Drew Brasington⁠

3rd Place – Paint by Performance; Mike Smith⁠

AIRBRUSH⁠

1st Place – Guilty Pleasure; Chad Henslin⁠

2nd Place – Immortalis in Memoria; Tom Strait⁠

3rd Place – Ignite Your Passion; Andy Dean⁠

OVERALL⁠

Wild Card – Exalted Circuit; Drew Brasington⁠

Exalted Circuit; Drew Brasington⁠ Crowd Favorite – Rhythm N’ Blues; Zack Hampton⁠

PiN Master winners:

1st Place – Untitled; Eric De La Cruz⁠, Lincoln Tech

2nd Place – Untitled; Colton Griggs⁠, Kingwood Park High School

3rd Place – Untitled; Erin Shannon⁠, Lincoln Tech

Wild Card – A Little Bit of Everything; Jordan Hoag⁠, Cape Fear Community College

For more information about Hood Master, click here.