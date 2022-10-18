MENU

News

WyoTech Announces Jessi Combs Foundation Scholarship Recipients

October 18, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
WyoTech

Oct. 18, 2022—WyoTech has announced that three students have received the Jessi Combs Foundation scholarship. 

According to a press release, the annual Jessi Combs Foundation scholarship program focuses on supporting women who pursue careers in the trades. WyoTech students Maggie Daskam, Jade Bovee and Kaygen Bogle were among the recipients of the scholarship this year.   

"I feel honored receiving the support from a very inspirational and well-known name," said Jade Bovee via the press release. "The Jessi Combs Foundation thrills me and very much inspires me to explore and get my name known the same way Jessi did with 'the fastest woman on four wheels.'"

WyoTech is an automotive, diesel and collision trade school based in Laramie, Wyoming. It was formerly known as the Wyoming Technical Institute. The Jessi Combs Foundation was founded in 2019 to honor the life and legacy of Jessi Combs. Combs was a race car driver and a graduate of WyoTech with a degree in custom automotive fabrication. 

"My family has always worked on cars, and we spend Sunday mornings watching car-building shows like the ones Jessi starred in. WyoTech offers everything I want in a school. This is a hands-on learning environment, and I didn't want the 'normal' college experience. I wanted to be with students like me," said Kaygen Bogle via the press release. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

