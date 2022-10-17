Dallas Marine Corps Veteran Receives Recycled Ride

Oct. 17, 2022—A veteran and mother of three in Texas recently received a vehicle from the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program.

According to a press release, the presentation of a 2014 Nissan Altima took place at the regional GEICO headquarters in Richardson, Texas. GEICO donated the vehicle and Texas Collision Centers refurbished it.

The recipient was Kim Jones-Snipes, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was selected to receive the vehicle by the Salvation Army. Jones-Snipes moved herself and her three children to Dallas in order to escape an abusive situation. She has worked as a delivery person for Instacart, Spark and Doordash. She had an offer to drive delivery for Amazon, but her car broke down. The Recycled Rides vehicle will ensure that she and her family have reliable transportation.

Members of the Women's Industry Network put on the presentation with the National Auto Body Council. Other partners included 1-800 Charity Cars, Hertz and Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

“We, at WIN, are so grateful and humbled to be able to participate in such a remarkable program, such as NABC Recycled Rides,” said Kristle Bollans, WIN and NABC board member, via the press release. “The gift of reliable transportation is something that we can never take for granted. What an honor to stand by our friends at the National Auto Body Council and show our support for the communities where we live and work.”