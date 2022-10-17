Fix Auto USA Names Alex Doria as 2022 Rookie of the Year

Oct. 14, 2022—Fix Auto named Alex Doria as the Fix Auto USA Rookie of the Year for 2022, according to a press release.

The achievement was presented during the final day of the 2022 Fix Auto USA Conference, which ran from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4 in Coronado, California. Doria is the owner and operator of Fix Auto Santee and joined Fix Auto as a franchisee in October 2020.

“Having been in and around the industry for many years, I was ready to open my own facility,” said Doria via the press release. “Coming in during such a difficult time had its challenges, but with the support of the programs that Fix Auto USA offers, I was put in a great spot and have only been able to grow from here.”

Doria prioritized both customer service and marketing to help Fix Auto Santee truly stand out.

“Alex Doria is a role model for tackling a new challenge with enthusiasm and a positive attitude to create a successful business,” said Sabrina Thring, collision chief operating officer, Driven Brands, via the press release. “He brought his experience, passion and commitment to customer service to become one of our top store owners in the Fix family. Congratulations to Alex and his entire team at Fix Auto Santee!”



