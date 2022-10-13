Home » SPONSORED BY ProColor Collision Ask the Expert: ProColor Collision October 13, 2022 Sponsored Content No Comments Order Reprints KEYWORDS Ask the Expert future plans ProColor Collision FenderBender sits down with Steve Leal, President and CEO of Fix Network World to learn about how the body shop business is changing worldwide. The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands. Recent Articles by Sponsored Content Sponsored By FinishMaster Ask the Expert: FinishMaster SMART Sponsored By ProColor Collision Shifting Gears Related Articles Ask the Expert: Moving Beyond the Pandemic Ask the Expert: How to Manage a Dealership Collision Center You must login or register in order to post a comment. Report Abusive Comment Thank you for helping us to improve our forums. Is this comment offensive? Please tell us why.