Safelite Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Genuine Auto Glass

Oct. 14, 2022—Safelite Group has announced an agreement to acquire the assets of Genuine Auto Glass.

According to a press release, Genuine Auto Glass is based out of Seattle, Washington. The acquisition agreement was completed on Oct. 7, 2022.

“We’re pleased to welcome Genuine Auto Glass associates to the Safelite family,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group via the press release. “Over the last two decades, they have built a strong and impressive reputation for providing outstanding customer service. Their mission and values nicely align with ours, making this acquisition an excellent addition to our business.”

Safelite Group is the owner of Safelite AutoGlass. Safelite specializes in vehicle glass repair, recalibration and replacement.