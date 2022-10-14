Focus Advisors Represents Mills Body Shops in Sale

Oct. 14, 2022—Focus Advisors has announced that is client, Mills Body Shops of Evansville, Indiana, has been acquired by CollisionRight.

According to a press release, Mills Body Shops and its 4 locations were acquired by CollisionRight, a national buyer headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Mills was started in 1955 by the Mills family, and was purchased in 1977 by Don Decker Sr. and Jack Vickery. They grew the operation to 4 locations.

Don Jr. and his brother Britt Decker are the second-generation operators of the business. Focus Advisors is an M&A firm that specializes in transactions for the collision repair industry.

“Don Jr. and Britt have established themselves as top notch operators with a superb staff and local relationships. It is rare that we have the opportunity to work with second generation talent who also has 40 years of experience! We very much enjoyed working this team that built a top quality and efficient operation," said Managing Director of Focus Advisors David Roberts, who led this transaction.



