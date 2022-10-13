Classic Collision Celebrates 200 Locations

Oct. 13, 2022—Classic Collision has announced a new location in Texas, which brings the collision repair operator's total to 200 locations overall.

According to a press release, this new location can be found in Houston. It is the 17th location for the Houston area, and is called Classic Collision Energy Corridor.

“Last summer we had the pleasure of celebrating our historic milestone of 100 locations, and today we’re excited to share we’ve reached another huge achievement with the opening of our 200th location. What a pleasure it has been for our team to watch every single person play a role in building this incredible company. Now, we celebrate this major accomplishment as a Classic Collision Family,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

Classic Collision has locations across 15 states.