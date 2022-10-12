MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1022 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Measuring Performance

Overcoming the Body Shop Silo Effect

Snap Shop: CARSTAR of Ringgold

How and When to Follow Up With Customers

Gauging Success in the Age of Information

Rains: Basic Body Shop Finance

The Succession of Leadership

Putting Teamwork Ahead of Long-term Company Goals

Boggs: You Never Know Whose Presence You’re In

Making New Technology a (Virtual) Reality

Discipline with Care

Menefee: When Claim Negotiations Fail

News

WIN Launches Annual Sponsorship Program

October 12, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Campaign collision repair program sponsors WIN
WIN Celebrates 20 Years
WIN continues to foster the ascension of women in the collision repair industry.

Oct.12, 2022—The Women's Industry Network has started its 2023 sponsorship campaign, according to a press release. 

“Our sponsors have been a key factor in WIN’s growth and our ability to achieve the strategic initiatives to strengthen our network, resource our industry and expand our capacity,” said Jessica Rob, WIN sponsorship chair and distribution program manager at Akzo Nobel Coatings Inc., via the press release. “We appreciate and thank all our sponsors for their commitment to women in the industry through continued financial, leadership and resource support since our inception.”

The goal of WIN as an organization is to attract, retain and advance women in the collision repair industry. WIN sponsors come from all segments of collision repair. Benefits are available at all six levels of sponsorship: complimentary 1-year memberships, annual education conference passes, event, website and social media platform recognition and WIN new member orientation kits. 

“We host many events and learning opportunities for our members throughout the year with a focus on three initiatives: Scholarships, Resourcing the Industry, and Celebrating Excellence through the MIW program, all made possible by sponsor support,” Rob said via the press release. 

WIN is a not-for-profit organization that focuses on supporting, developing and encouraging women in the collision repair industry. More information about the WIN sponsorship program can be found here

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions, Service King Sponsor Recycled Rides in Arizona

Nominations Open for FenderBender 2023 Best Workplaces Awards

Related Articles

WIN Sponsorship Program Designed to Recognize Partners

WIN Begins 2019 Sponsorship Campaign

You must login or register in order to post a comment.