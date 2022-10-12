WIN Launches Annual Sponsorship Program

Oct.12, 2022—The Women's Industry Network has started its 2023 sponsorship campaign, according to a press release.

“Our sponsors have been a key factor in WIN’s growth and our ability to achieve the strategic initiatives to strengthen our network, resource our industry and expand our capacity,” said Jessica Rob, WIN sponsorship chair and distribution program manager at Akzo Nobel Coatings Inc., via the press release. “We appreciate and thank all our sponsors for their commitment to women in the industry through continued financial, leadership and resource support since our inception.”

The goal of WIN as an organization is to attract, retain and advance women in the collision repair industry. WIN sponsors come from all segments of collision repair. Benefits are available at all six levels of sponsorship: complimentary 1-year memberships, annual education conference passes, event, website and social media platform recognition and WIN new member orientation kits.

“We host many events and learning opportunities for our members throughout the year with a focus on three initiatives: Scholarships, Resourcing the Industry, and Celebrating Excellence through the MIW program, all made possible by sponsor support,” Rob said via the press release.

WIN is a not-for-profit organization that focuses on supporting, developing and encouraging women in the collision repair industry. More information about the WIN sponsorship program can be found here.