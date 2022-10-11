Business Partners Open West Virginia Maaco Franchise

Oct. 11, 2022—A new Maaco franchise location recently opened in West Virginia.

According to The Journal, partners Campbell Martens, Larry Langston, Jaren Kirkland and Gary Schneider opened the location in Martinsburg on Oct. 3. Martens told The Journal that he was inspired to open an affordable body shop in this community when he was a delivery driver for Amazon.

During that time, he noticed the need for attention on the delivery vans that he and his coworkers drove. He wanted to have a hand in bringing a good repair option to the area to drivers and commercial customers.

After conducting some research on Maaco, Martens and his partners decided to open a franchise location. It is the first Maaco franchise in the state of West Virginia. The Martinsburg location is open Monday through Saturday and offers dent and collision repair, paint work and free estimates.