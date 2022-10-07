Retired Auto Body Painter's Work Featured in Art Exhibit

Oct. 7, 2022—A retired auto body painter in Colorado has an exhibit of customized miniatures on display at a local gallery.

According to the Journal-Advocate, Larry Romkee's customized Hot Wheels can be seen now through Dec. 31, 2022 at The Orphanage in Yuma, Colorado. The Orphanage is an automotive-themed gallery.

Romkee dedicated 25 years to the auto body industry. He operated his own business for 8 years, but he has also worked at body shops across Colorado in Yuma, Wray, Flagler and Burlington. Romkee is a resident of Flagler.

Romkee started customizing Hot Wheels and other diecast models around six years ago, and even sell some of them on eBay. He told the Journal-Advocate that part of his process involves taking apart different miniature models and meshing them together. He then paints the models, using model paint applied with an airbrush as well as rattle can paint and even nail polish.







