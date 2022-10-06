Tesla Removes Ultrasonic Sensors in Model 3, Model Y

Oct. 6, 2022—Tesla has announced that it is now constructing Model 3 and Model Y vehicles that have ultrasonic sensors removed.

According to Yahoo! Finance, this removal is part of CEO Elon Musk's overall plan to prioritize the use of only cameras and software to support ADAS features. Removal of the sensors from Model 3 and Model Y will be followed in 2023 by the Model S and Model X.

The changes will go into effect for the Model 3 and Model Y this month, impacting those vehicle models that are built for North America, Europe, Taiwan and the Middle East. The 12 ultrasonic sensors normally found in the front and rear of the vehicles will be gone. These sensors usually help with anti-collision safety measures on the vehicles.

The Tesla Vision plan was launched in 2021, and is a camera-based Autopilot system from the automaker that removes the ultrasonic sensors.