News

Caliber Collision Facility Planned for Jefferson City

October 5, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Oct. 5, 2022—A new Caliber Collision location is planned to open in Missouri. 

According to the News Tribune, Jefferson City could be home to a large Caliber Collision facility by mid-November. Terry Kammler, Caliber's regional vice president of operations for parts of Illinois, Kansas and Missouri, told the News Tribune that delays may be possible due to the economy and the state of the supply chain. 

Nevertheless, Kammler said that the large size of the facility will allow Caliber to employ a good amount of people in the Jefferson City area. Kammler said that Caliber also has locations in the Kansas City area as well as the St. Louis area. Kammler currently oversees 36 facilities in operation under his jurisdiction. 

Kammler said that Caliber strives to be a part of its communities, often participating in fundraisers and partnerships that serve community members. He is looking forward to bringing a sense of value to Jefferson City.

