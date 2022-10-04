CIECA Sets Technical Webinar for Oct. 20

Oct. 4, 2022—After the Oct. 19 release of the 2022R2, CIECA's second standards release of the year, the organization will host a technical webinar for members to discuss the updates the next day.

The CIECA Architecture Committee will offer an analysis of the CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) in the webinar, which begins at 2 p.m. EDT.

“CIECA’s Architecture Committee has completed the foundational analysis for CIECA’s next generation of JSON-based CIECA API Standards (CAPIS),” said Paulette Reed, CIECA’s technical project manager, via a press release. “The committee will share details about its findings and talk about how the new JSON Standards will be structured.”

The Architecture Committee and chair Dan Webster prepared the standards release across two in-person meetings, including following the CIECA CONNEX Conference. The standards are released twice per year. CIECA members can register for the Oct. 20 webinar here.