Hicks Auto Body Founder Honored by Community

Sept. 30, 2022—An auto body shop founder in Massachusetts is getting some major recognition after 52 years in business.

According to Dorchester Reporter, Hicks Auto Body has been in its current location Dorchester, Massachusetts, for over 50 years. The shop is located at the intersection of three streets: Blue Hill Avenue, Talbot Avenue and Harvard Street. Hicks Auto Body has had the same phone number since 1970. It's a pillar in the community.

The founder, Willie Hicks Sr., is 85 years old. Willie Hicks Jr. oversees the business now, keeping the family tie strong. Recently, a gathering was held with over 100 people to celebrate Hicks Auto Body as a legacy business. In attendance were community members, family, friends and local elected officials alike.

In addition, this event honored Willie Hicks Sr. by unveiling a new corner memorial sign that reads, "Willie E. Hicks Sr. Path" located near the shop.







